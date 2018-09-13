A new spot for acai bowls, smoothies and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Ohana Pantry, the new arrival is located at 1560 Fulton St., Suite 104, in Central Fresno.
The smoothie menu includes the Pink Drink that consists of dragon fruit, coconut water, spinach and honey; and the Acai Bliss, made with acai, unsweetened almond milk, banana and strawberries.
Heartier fare includes topped toasts, acai bowls like the Ohana (acai, granola, mango, pineapple, strawberry, honey and coconut) and panini sandwiches, including one with chicken, pesto, cheese and tomato.
The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Carlos M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 28, wrote, "Their menu selection is just about right for a small business. Inside is very clean and open and gives you a nice positive vibe, especially for your morning start. The owner, although I didn't catch her name, was very friendly and helpful."
And Elisha C. wrote, "I have gone about once a week! The Ohana bowl is just amazing. It is so fresh and fills you up. I love how great the customer service is!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ohana Pantry is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Ohana Pantry debuts in Central Fresno with açaí bowls and other light fare
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News