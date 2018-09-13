FOOD & DRINK

Ohana Pantry debuts in Central Fresno with açaí bowls and other light fare

Photo: Elisha C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot for acai bowls, smoothies and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Ohana Pantry, the new arrival is located at 1560 Fulton St., Suite 104, in Central Fresno.

The smoothie menu includes the Pink Drink that consists of dragon fruit, coconut water, spinach and honey; and the Acai Bliss, made with acai, unsweetened almond milk, banana and strawberries.

Heartier fare includes topped toasts, acai bowls like the Ohana (acai, granola, mango, pineapple, strawberry, honey and coconut) and panini sandwiches, including one with chicken, pesto, cheese and tomato.

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Carlos M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 28, wrote, "Their menu selection is just about right for a small business. Inside is very clean and open and gives you a nice positive vibe, especially for your morning start. The owner, although I didn't catch her name, was very friendly and helpful."

And Elisha C. wrote, "I have gone about once a week! The Ohana bowl is just amazing. It is so fresh and fills you up. I love how great the customer service is!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ohana Pantry is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News