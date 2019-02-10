FOOD & DRINK

Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

To the girl who loves bread more than chocolate, this is for you!

If you're looking for something a little more practical than flowers this Valentine's Day, Olive Garden has something that may work.

Give your loved one more substance on Thursday with a breadstick bouquet.

Olive Garden has some printable wrapping paper for this DIY project. Choose the one that says "love at first bite" or "my love for you is never-ending." Put that together then pick up some breadsticks and you're done!

Now, that may not fly for most people so Olive Garden is offering some Valentine's Day dinner specials.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodvalentine's dayrestaurant
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chipotle testing new drive-thru pick-up feature
Bollywood Indian Street Food opens its doors in Northeast Fresno
Bollywood Indian Street Food opens its doors in Northeast Fresno
Haagen-Dazs: Boozy ice cream is coming your way
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fresno man killed by suspected DUI driver on Disneyland Drive
Snow shuts down Highway 168 near Shaver Lake
Heavy snow causes tree to fall and strike power line
Deadly shooting in downtown Fresno shuts down streets
11-year-old female African elephant dies at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Snowy roads cause spinouts; CHP urges drivers to travel prepared
Woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine
'Snowmageddon' in Washington prompts epic snowball fight
Show More
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes in Riverside County
144th Fighter Wing under scrutiny for alleged sexual misconduct
Bakersfield mother dies trying to save children in house fire
Fresno High names baseball field after long-time coach Ken Papi
Chipotle testing new drive-thru pick-up feature
More News