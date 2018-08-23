Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back

Pasta lovers, get your forks ready! Olive Garden's never-ending pasta passes are back.
The restaurant chain is giving 1,000 people the chance to buy an annual pasta pass for $300.
The pass includes 52 weeks of unlimited servings of guests' favorite pasta, homemade sauces, and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.
For $100, the passes provide eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks for the duration of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.
There will be 23,000 of those passes up for grabs.
The passes will be sold for 30 minutes online at Olive Garden's website beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 11a:00 a.m.
Note: The video above is of a related pasta story
