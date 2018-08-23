FOOD & DRINK

Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back

EMBED </>More Videos

Olive Garden's Pasta Pass is now on sale

Lenaé Frazier
Pasta lovers, get your forks ready! Olive Garden's never-ending pasta passes are back.

The restaurant chain is giving 1,000 people the chance to buy an annual pasta pass for $300.

The pass includes 52 weeks of unlimited servings of guests' favorite pasta, homemade sauces, and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

For $100, the passes provide eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks for the duration of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.

There will be 23,000 of those passes up for grabs.

The passes will be sold for 30 minutes online at Olive Garden's website beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 11a:00 a.m.

Note: The video above is of a related pasta story

Study reveals pasta may not wreck your diet after all
There's some good news for pasta lovers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpastafoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News