Ono Hawaiian BBQ makes Northeast Fresno debut, with barbecue and more

Barbecue fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new addition to Northeast Fresno, called Ono Hawaiian BBQ, is located at 8480 N. Friant Road, Suite 104.
This melting pot of Hawaiian cuisine offers foods prepared with fresh ingredients and meats that are marinated daily. Order dishes like the island fire chicken or the Kalua combo, a plate of Kalua pork and your choice of barbecue chicken, chicken katsu or teriyaki chicken. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, Ono Hawaiian BBQ seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Melissa C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 29, wrote, "This place is amazing in both food and service -- Located in the Trader Joe's parking lot next to a local clothing store."
Yelper Michelle T. added, "Loved the friendly staff. The wait time was not too long, especially with the amount of people they had today. The food was delicious."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ono Hawaiian BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
