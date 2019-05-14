Food & Drink

Oreo brings back S'mores flavor; 4 new flavors include Marshmallow Moon

Oreo fans have many reasons to celebrate - five to be specific.

The cookie company has brought back a fan favorite. S'mores Oreo cookies are now available in stores.


These are "an Oreo take on the campfire classic, the limited-edition features a graham flavored cookie with marshmallow and chocolate flavored creme."

Then this summer, more flavors will make their debut.

First, Oreo Thins Latte. These cookies feature latte flavored creme. And unlike other new varieties, Oreo says these will be a permanent Thins flavor. They hit shelves in June.



Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing, Marshmallow Moon Oreo cookies will be released in mid-June.



The limited-edition flavor features three moon-landing designs on the cookie with purple marshmallow creme inside. Oh, and the cookies will come in a glow in the dark packaging!


For those who enjoy ice cream with your cookies, feast your eyes on Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip flavored Oreo cookies - available mid-July.

"OREO is partnering with Baskin Robbins on this playful twist to their classic flavor featuring both mint and chocolate flavored cremes with chocolate chips," the company says.



Then as the end of summer rolls closer, and fall nears, Maple Creme flavored Oreos will be released. These limited-edition cookies feature maple flavored creme between two Golden Oreo cookies. They are available late August.



So which flavor is your favorite? OK, we won't make you choose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentcookiesu.s. & worldconsumeroreo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News