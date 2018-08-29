You've likely seen some of Oreo's more recent creative flavors, like Cherry Cola and Pina Colada, but would you consider eating these?
Mondelez International just unveiled two bold new cookies coming to China that are getting a lot of attention: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi.
The orange and green creme is sandwiched between two of the classic chocolate Oreo cookies.
No word yet on when the cookies will be released.
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookie flavors
