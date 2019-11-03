recall

Packages of frozen fruit recalled due to Hepatitis A contamination

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California company is recalling packages of frozen fruit that may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Wawona Frozen Foods says the recalled bags of berries were sold at Aldi and Raley's Grocery stores.

According to the company, a government sampling program tested for the virus and received a positive result. It says the recall is just a precaution.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recall includes frozen raspberries that were sold under Aldi and Raley's private labels and Aldi-branded frozen berry mixes.

Health officials say people should not eat these berries, and to return them to the stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodconsumer watchrecall
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Recall efforts target Gov. Newsom, face uphill battle
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at ALDI, Food 4 Less, Kroger
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kings Co. deputies investigating shooting in Hanford
North Fork woman dies inside burning home, neighbors tried to save her
Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 in Madera County
Fresno man arrested for brutally assaulting Clovis grandfather over parking spot
Man's body found in central Fresno canal
10 million marijuana plants seized from Kern County hemp fields
37th horse dies at Santa Anita park after Breeders' Cup
Show More
Family of man killed in Orinda Airbnb Halloween party shooting speak out
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
Volunteers work to 'Keep Fresno Beautiful' through new city initiative
Dozens of Fresno city, county firefighters help battle growing SoCal wildfire
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
More TOP STORIES News