Pasta, pizza and more: the top 5 spots to savor Italian fare in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to sate your appetite for Italian food.
1. The Annex Kitchen
Photo: The Annex Kitchen/Yelp
Topping the list is The Annex Kitchen. Located at 2257 W. Shaw Ave. in Bullard, it prides itself on serving fresh pasta that's made in house daily. That could be why it's the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 705 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers praise the tagliatelle lamb ragu, the hanger steak, and the truffle fries, as well as the pizzas, which are baked over a chestnut wood fire.
2. Five Restaurant
Photo: Tyler T./Yelp
Five Restaurant, located near Woodward Park at 1110 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 101, is another top choice. Yelpers give the upscale Italian joint four stars out of 221 reviews for its pasta, pizza, steak and seafood.
Of special note on the menu are the signature Tuscan nachos, lobster ravioli, and prime rib dinner, as well as the mozzarella caprese: sliced tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil and a balsamic reduction sauce.
3. Popolo's Pizza
Photo: Rigs R./Yelp
Popolo's Pizza, an Italian pizzeria in Bullard, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 207 Yelp reviews. Yelpers praise its salad bar and the freshness of its toppings, but warn that there is often a wait. Head over to 7835 N. Palm Ave., Suite 106 to see for yourself.
4. Mama Mia Pizzeria
Photo: Varsenig K./Yelp
Also in Bullard, check out Mama Mia Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp. You can find the mom-and-pop pizza shop, which offers calzones, pasta and Italian sandwiches in addition to its signature pizzas, at 734 W. Bullard Ave.
Customers single out the calzone Alforno and the bread rolls as worthy of special praise. And yes: delivery is available.
5. Parma Restaurant
Photo: Sandra R./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Parma Restaurant, a Bullard favorite with four stars out of 204 reviews. Italian-born owner Elena Corsini Mastro serves up popular samplers with tastes of three different housemade pastas, like the pumpkin ravioli and the potato gnocchi with gorgonzola sauce.
Yelpers also praise the smoked duck breast and polenta topped with sauteed peaches and rosemary. Stop by 6729 N. Palm Ave. to hit up this spot the next time you're in the mood for some upscale Italian home cooking.