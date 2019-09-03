HOUSTON, Texas -- An armed group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in southeast Houston Monday night demanding chicken sandwiches.
Houston police were called to the restaurant on Scott Street and Corder.
Employees told ABC13 a mob of two women, three men, and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That is when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant.
One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out.
No injuries were reported.
RELATED STORIES
Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Teen registers people to vote while they wait in line for Popeyes chicken sandwich
People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Texas
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News