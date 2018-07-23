FOOD & DRINK

Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks due to the potential presence of Salmonella

Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks (KTRK)

Pepperidge Farm announced a voluntary recall of four varieties of its popular Goldfish snacks Monday evening.

The company said in a statement on its website that it was notified by an ingredient supplier that a whey powder in a seasoning for the crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella. Out of an abundance of caution, the company said, it is voluntarily recalling the four types of Goldfish crackers that contain this seasoning.

RELATED: What is salmonella? Everything to know about the bacteria and the illness

The four affected varieties are:
  • Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
  • Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion
  • Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
  • Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel


Pepperidge Farm created a chart with the affected products' universal product codes and sell by dates to help consumers determine whether they have the potentially contaminated crackers.

The company said consumers who have purchased these products shouldn't eat them. Instead, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also apply for reimbursement on Pepperidge Farms' website.

RELATED: Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
