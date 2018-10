Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Pepperidge Farm announced a voluntary recall of four varieties of its popular Goldfish snacks Monday evening.The company said in a statement on its website that it was notified by an ingredient supplier that a whey powder in a seasoning for the crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella. Out of an abundance of caution, the company said, it is voluntarily recalling the four types of Goldfish crackers that contain this seasoning.The four affected varieties are:Pepperidge Farm created a chart with the affected products' universal product codes and sell by dates to help consumers determine whether they have the potentially contaminated crackers.The company said consumers who have purchased these products shouldn't eat them. Instead, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also apply for reimbursement on Pepperidge Farms' website.