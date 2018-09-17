FOOD & DRINK

Pit stop: The 4 best spots to score barbecue in Fresno

Dog House Grill. | Photo: Dean C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more barbecue in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue hot spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your cravings.

1. Dog House Grill



Photo: David D./Yelp

Topping the list is Dog House Grill. Located at 2789 E. Shaw Ave. near Fresno State, the sports bar and traditional American spot is the most popular place for barbecue in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 1,768 reviews on Yelp. On the menu, offerings include the Pig Sandwich with shredded pork and barbecue sauce on a French roll; rack of pork ribs; and half a chicken with barbecue sauce.

Yelper Destinee M. wrote, "This place is so amazing ! If you love barbecue and wings, this is the place to go! Their wings are to die for."

2. Mike's Grill



Photo: VeeVee N./Yelp

Next up is Mike's Grill, situated at 6642 N. Cedar Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews on Yelp, the eatery has proven to be a local favorite. Its specialty is the seasoned tri-tip sliced thin and served on a garlic toast French roll. Other options include the pulled pork sandwich topped with barbecue sauce and slaw and the hot link sandwich, made with semi-spicy sausage. Sides like rice pilaf, chili beans, potato salad, macaroni salad and garlic toast are also available.

3. Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill



Photo: alyssa s./Yelp

Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill, located at 4466 W. Ashlan in west Fresno, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and burgers, 4.5 stars out of 209 reviews. Check out the array of Grandma's Old Fashioned Burgers, including the big cheeseburger, the pastrami cheeseburger, the patty melt, the spicy chicken burger and more. Barbecue tri-tip, barbecue chicken, barbecue hot links and more are also available.

4. Rock & Noodles



Photo: /Yelp

Over in Bullard, there's Rock & Noodles, which has earned four stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean eatery, which offers noodles and barbecue, at 2225 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104. Try the pork bulgogi or the beef kalbi -- Korean-style short ribs served with fried rice and salad.

Yelper Mariah R.wrote, "The workers are super nice. I love Korean food and it's hard for me to find a good place that isn't an expensive Korean barbecue place. Their bulgogi is delicious. Their fried rice is out of this world. The prices are decent and the portions are huge! Love this place!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News