Pit stop: The 4 best spots to score barbecue in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue hot spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your cravings.
1. Dog House Grill
Photo: David D./Yelp
Topping the list is Dog House Grill. Located at 2789 E. Shaw Ave. near Fresno State, the sports bar and traditional American spot is the most popular place for barbecue in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 1,768 reviews on Yelp. On the menu, offerings include the Pig Sandwich with shredded pork and barbecue sauce on a French roll; rack of pork ribs; and half a chicken with barbecue sauce.
Yelper Destinee M. wrote, "This place is so amazing ! If you love barbecue and wings, this is the place to go! Their wings are to die for."
2. Mike's Grill
Photo: VeeVee N./Yelp
Next up is Mike's Grill, situated at 6642 N. Cedar Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews on Yelp, the eatery has proven to be a local favorite. Its specialty is the seasoned tri-tip sliced thin and served on a garlic toast French roll. Other options include the pulled pork sandwich topped with barbecue sauce and slaw and the hot link sandwich, made with semi-spicy sausage. Sides like rice pilaf, chili beans, potato salad, macaroni salad and garlic toast are also available.
3. Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill
Photo: alyssa s./Yelp
Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill, located at 4466 W. Ashlan in west Fresno, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and burgers, 4.5 stars out of 209 reviews. Check out the array of Grandma's Old Fashioned Burgers, including the big cheeseburger, the pastrami cheeseburger, the patty melt, the spicy chicken burger and more. Barbecue tri-tip, barbecue chicken, barbecue hot links and more are also available.
4. Rock & Noodles
Photo: /Yelp
Over in Bullard, there's Rock & Noodles, which has earned four stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean eatery, which offers noodles and barbecue, at 2225 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104. Try the pork bulgogi or the beef kalbi -- Korean-style short ribs served with fried rice and salad.
Yelper Mariah R.wrote, "The workers are super nice. I love Korean food and it's hard for me to find a good place that isn't an expensive Korean barbecue place. Their bulgogi is delicious. Their fried rice is out of this world. The prices are decent and the portions are huge! Love this place!"