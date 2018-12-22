U.S. & WORLD

Popeye's offering emotional support chicken for travelers

EMBED </>More Videos

Popeye's offering emotional support chicken for travelers. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

Travelers will be packing the airports this weekend as they make their way to grandma's house.

And to help ease some of the stress that comes with traveling, there is a new, and very unique, feature being offered at Philadelphia International.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is offering flyers its own brand of comfort while providing a good laugh.

It has launched an "emotional support chicken."

That means travelers passing through Terminal C can get a fried chicken meal in a specially designed, chicken-themed carrier box -- which is permitted to fly without any restrictions.

If you want one, you will have to request it when ordering.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldchicken
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
Video shows car go airborne, crashing into top of tunnel
Doorbell cam spots armed burglars outside home
What happens during a partial government shutdown
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
The 3 best spots to score seafood in Fresno
The 5 best Laotian-Thai spots in Fresno | Hoodline
End the year with tacos and beer
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims: 'Resilience IPA' now on tap in Fresno
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man cheats at least 5 elderly people out of $19,000 by pretending to repair their well
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
Dec., Jan. are the busiest months for Fresno firefighters. Here's why.
Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways the government shutdown could hit Fresno
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Athletic group benching ref who told wrestler to cut dreads
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
Revenge porn scandal rocks LAPD
Show More
Video shows car go airborne, crashing into top of tunnel
Doorbell cam spots armed burglars outside home
Porterville College basketball player raped ex-girlfriend twice, blamed her: Court docs
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
9-year-old hides in bathroom, calls 911 to report home invasion
More News