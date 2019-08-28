Food & Drink

Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

If you haven't had the chance to try Popeyes' new chicken sandwich, you might have to wait awhile to get your hands on one.

The fast food restaurant turned to Twitter Tuesday to announce it has run out of chicken sandwiches.

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

The sandwich that started the Chicken Wars on social media has caused major delays at drive-thrus across the country.



"Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," Popeyes tweeted.

SEE ALSO: Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston that are better than anything at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A

The sandwich features Popeyes fried chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

The restaurant did not say when it expected the sandwich to return.

RELATED STORIES
Bun B joins social media chicken war with new 'Hot Wang Sandwich' for good cause
Teen registers people to vote while they wait in line for Popeyes chicken sandwich
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early morning fire destroys Southeast Fresno house
Hospital giant, Kaiser, could have to disclose finances
SAT adversity score soon to be replaced
Oakland company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
Valley's first CBD store opens in central Fresno
California Assembly approves medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
Show More
College football team shaves heads for cancer-fighting coach
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
Alorica to merge northwest Fresno, Clovis locations, company confirms
Censured FUSD trustee must keep distance from student, restrictive order says
Merced elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation
More TOP STORIES News