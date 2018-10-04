FOOD & DRINK

Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings

EMBED </>More Videos

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.

Thursday, the restaurant is offering poultry that's literally golden!

Six boneless wings are dunked in champagne and slathered with 24-karat gold batter.

Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken is not easy to come by.

WDAF says it's only available for a single day, and only in four locations.

Those locations are Anaheim, California; Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City and New Orleans.

As far as golden products go, the price is a bargain, just five bucks, including a biscuit and side dish.

Popeyes says the bullion-battered bird might become available in more locations in the future if demand is high.

The promotion was inspired by the August opening of Popeyes' 3,000th restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantchickenrestaurantfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
Man found guilty of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Show More
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Boarded up Southwest Fresno home catches fire
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
U.C. Merced police department takes on lip sync challenge
More News