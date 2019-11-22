Food & Drink

Popular taco truck '559 Street Tacos' opening restaurant in Clovis

A popular taco truck in the Valley will soon have a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

559 Street Tacos operates two trucks in Fresno and Clovis, serving up their specialty red tacos dipped in a house sauce.

The food has grown so popular that the trucks often have long lines of hungry customers waiting.

So 559 Street Tacos decided to move into a vacant building at Clovis and Barstow to better serve their expanding fanbase.

"The whole point of the taqueria is less lines, more cashiers, more space. it seats about 110. We do have patio space and restaurant space so overall we'll be able to create a better experience for the customer," said owner Chris Garcia.

The new location will employ about 20 people and is expected to open in January or February of next year.

The two taco trucks currently serving food will also still be in the community even after the restaurant opens.
