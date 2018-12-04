RECALL

JBS Tolleson expands raw beef recall to 12 million pounds due to possible salmonella after hundreds sickened

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food. (Shutterstock)

Check your ground beef: An additional 5 million pounds have been added to an existing recall, bringing the total amount of recalled raw beef to more than 12 million pounds.

The recall was first issued in October due to salmonella concerns. At the time it was announced that the contaminated raw beef products from JBS Tolleson were being investigated after an outbreak of salmonella. As of Nov. 15, the number of cases had grown to 246 in 25 states (59 hospitalized, no deaths).

On Dec. 4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the expansion of the recall. The recall now includes a long list of products packaged between July 26, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2018. The affected brands include Kroger, Cedar Farms, and Showcase.

See the full list here and review what the product labels look like here.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, which can cause diarrhea, cramps and fever.
RELATED: What is salmonella, salmonellosis?

If you have any of the affected products, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. You can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.
