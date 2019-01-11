FOOD & DRINK

Report: America has massive cheese surplus

Roughly 1.4 billion pounds of cheese is currently in cold storage across the country.

Cheese lovers rejoice. There's a surplus of your favorite dairy product in America.

That's right, too much cheese.
According to Boston's WBUR, there's enough surplus to put together a cheese wheel the size of the U.S. Capitol building.

This is the largest surplus the nation has ever had since officials starting keeping records a century ago.

WBUR reports that roughly 1.4 billion pounds of cheese is currently in cold storage across the country.

There are a number of reasons for the extra cheddar.

Cornell agricultural economics professor Andrew Novakovic said that dairy farms are producing a lot of milk. And the domestic use of that milk is changing.
Another factor is trade.

Novakovic said that some are worried that President Donald Trump's trade war with China and Mexico's tariffs on U.S. dairy exports could make the problem worse.
