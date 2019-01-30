FOOD & DRINK

Ring in the Year of the Pig with Fresno's best Chinese restaurants

Photo: Flower City Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
On Feb. 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Fresno, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Hunan Chinese Restaurant



Photo: Gigi X./Yelp

Topping the list is the Hunan Chinese Restaurant. Located at 6716 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 104 in Northeast Fresno, the Chinese spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 398 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ho Ho Kafe



Photo: Enrique C./Yelp

Next up is Downtown Fresno's Ho Ho Kafe, situated at 926 F St. With 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Little Peking Restaurant



PHOTO: amy g./YELP

Northeast Fresno's Little Peking Restaurant, located at 7975 N. Cedar Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese, vegan and vegetarian spot four stars out of 213 reviews.

4. Ding Ho Kitchen



Photo: Joel C./Yelp

Ding Ho Kitchen, a Chinese spot in Northwest Fresno, is another go-to, with four stars out of 171 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3022 W. Bullard Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Flower City Restaurant



Photo: Flower City Restaurant/Yelp

Over in Northwest Fresno, check out the Flower City Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot, which offers chow mein and seafood, at 5785 N. Palm Ave.
