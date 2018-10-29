FOOD & DRINK

River Park gets a new steakhouse: churrasco chain Texas De Brazil

Photo: Texas de Brazil/Yelp

By Hoodline
Churrascarias -- Brazilian-style steakhouses with unlimited meats carved tableside -- have come to Fresno with new restaurant Texas de Brazil. Located in the former space of Chevy's at 7634 N. Blackstone Ave. in River Park, the fresh arrival is the chain's 58th outpost in the U.S., according to the Fresno Bee.

Diners can opt for the full meat experience, with cuts like top sirloin, lamb chops, filet mignon and braised beef ribs brought to the table by roaming servers.

Or they can stick with the unlimited "salad" buffet, which includes not just vegetables, but smoked salmon, shrimp salad, cold cuts and cheeses. Beverages and desserts are sold separately. (You can see an interactive menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, the new steakhouse is on its way to building a local fan base.

John D., who reviewed the new spot on October 29, wrote, "Service was excellent and the meat was outstanding. The salad bar was also great. There was essentially an unlimited amount of meat that kept coming to the table. This is where carnivores come to die!"

"This place is gorgeous and the food is fantastic," agreed Yelper Lucy Moore B. "The entire staff is attentive and kind."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Texas de Brazil is open from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar debuts New American cuisine in Northwest Fresno
Lazy Dog celebrates grand opening in Northwest Fresno
Blue Bell rings in the holiday season early with new 'peppermint bark' ice cream
McRib returns for 2018, now available through Uber Eats
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Search continues for Fresno County recycling center armed robbery suspects
Gospel great and Central Valley native subject of new movie
Downtown Fresno artwork defaced with swastikas
Fresno to consider giving water use violators a break
Tale of the tape in deadly stabbing at Fresno's Food Zombie
Fresno Police officer recovering after terrible crash, concern remains for his wife
Show More
Hindu cultural center set to open Summer of 2019 in Northeast Fresno
Health Watch: Battling bladder cancer with Gemcitabine
China Peak looking to hire hundreds of employees for the winter season
More marijuana dispensaries could pop up in Atwater
Episcopal church battle over Fresno real estate, gay clergy leads to trial
More News