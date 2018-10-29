River Park gets a new steakhouse: churrasco chain Texas De Brazil

Churrascarias -- Brazilian-style steakhouses with unlimited meats carved tableside -- have come to Fresno with new restaurant Texas de Brazil. Located in the former space of Chevy's at 7634 N. Blackstone Ave. in River Park, the fresh arrival is the chain's 58th outpost in the U.S., according to the Fresno Bee.
Diners can opt for the full meat experience, with cuts like top sirloin, lamb chops, filet mignon and braised beef ribs brought to the table by roaming servers.
Or they can stick with the unlimited "salad" buffet, which includes not just vegetables, but smoked salmon, shrimp salad, cold cuts and cheeses. Beverages and desserts are sold separately. (You can see an interactive menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, the new steakhouse is on its way to building a local fan base.
John D., who reviewed the new spot on October 29, wrote, "Service was excellent and the meat was outstanding. The salad bar was also great. There was essentially an unlimited amount of meat that kept coming to the table. This is where carnivores come to die!"
"This place is gorgeous and the food is fantastic," agreed Yelper Lucy Moore B. "The entire staff is attentive and kind."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Texas de Brazil is open from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
