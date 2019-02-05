FOOD & DRINK

Rollie Rollie makes Clovis debut, with Thai-style rolled ice cream and more

Photo: Rollie Rollie/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving ice cream and frozen yogurt? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1840 Herndon Ave., Suite 104 , the new arrival is called Rollie Rollie.

The unique creamery -- with an additional outpost in Fresno -- features Thai-style rolled ice cream in flavors like mango, green tea, avocado and vanilla; and toppings such as mint Oreos, coconut shavings and rainbow jelly.

Come try one of the spot's signature creations like the King Taro with fresh sweet taro ice cream, koala bear cookies, wafer rolls and more. (You can view the full selection here.)

The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a four star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Darrell F.., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 26, wrote, "This is for sure the best of the rolled ice cream places in Clovis. Their ice cream base is flat out better than the competition."

"Awesome ice cream!" shared Yelper Jiaqi L. "It is super cool to see how they 'roll' the ice cream up! Then the way the ice cream is presented looks amazing! So delicious!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rollie Rollie is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
