RECALL

Romaine lettuce production continues, but local growers still frustrated at CDC advisory's damage to business

EMBED </>More Videos

Romaine lettuce production continues, but local growers still frustrated at CDC advisory's damage to business

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Romaine lettuce packing and production has resumed after 43 people in 12 states and 22 more in Canada became ill from E. coli infections.

Last week's CDC advisory to throw out any romaine hit the industry hard. The FDA hasn't determined the central coast farm responsible for the E. coli outbreak but has identified six counties being investigated.

A Fresno company was among the frustrated growers which missed out on a lucrative window they won't get back.

Several acres of romaine lettuce in Fresno County were ready for harvest but they won't make anyone's dinner table due to the CDC advisory.

After the muddy fields dry, the heads will be tilled into the soil even though romaine grown in areas outside of the central coast has now been deemed safe.

Baloian Farms CEO Tim Baloian said, "For them to come out and put this broad stroke that all romaine is bad I think was irresponsible. It was damaging and cost us a lot of money."

California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement CEO Scott Horsfall said, "The cost to the industry was significant."

Baloian said his romaine production has moved out of Fresno and into Coachella. Romaine now headed to retailers will carry new labels showing it was picked after Nov. 23.

Horsfall added, "Product going to the market now is going to be labeled with the region where it was grown so the consumers can be confident that those areas that they're still investigating are not shipping anymore."

The FDA advises you avoid romaine from Monterey, San Benito, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz and Santa Barbara counties.

Baloian was frustrated because a bar coded food safety trace back system is already in place. He explained, "It's hard to me to believe that they don't know where it actually came from with all the information that we have as growers and shippers."

6,000 boxes of romaine will go unpicked in Fresno.

1300 cartons in cold storage represent canceled orders. Baloian hopes to donate the romaine to the Central California Food Bank. He even suggested consumers stay away from those pre-packaged salads as a precaution. Baloian said, "I don't recall anything happening on whole head lettuce so it would seem to me it's safer to eat to buy your lettuce whole and eat it that way and then cut it up yourself rather than leaving it up to someone else."

But those processed, ready-to-eat salads are convenient and popular.

Both the FDA and CDC added if you aren't sure where your romaine was grown, don't eat it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecalle. colifarmers marketagricultureFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
91K pounds of ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
World's first 'next-gen' Baskin Robbins store opens in Fresno
Disgusting Food Museum headed to downtown LA
Here are Northeast Fresno's 3 newest businesses to open
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'She touched a lot of lives,' coworker says of Porterville murder victim Samantha Lopez
Man accused of soliciting to murder Fresno attorney appears in court
Caltrans shuts down portion of Hwy 140 due to potential for mudslides
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
High school basketball team visits Valley Children's Hospital
Steady downpour causes hubcap high flooding in parts of Fresno
Bitwise teams up with Fresno Police to host first Cybersecurity Summit
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins find perfect donor match
Show More
Diabetes Risk: New Research on Obesity
TJ Cox widens lead over Rep. David Valadao in Dist. 21 race
Person killed after car crashes into large power pole near Dinuba
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
More News