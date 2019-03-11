Food & Drink

Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City donut shop goes viral, boosts sales

EMBED <>More Videos

A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new donut shop over the weekend.



The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son, showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop, transformed it into a packed house with lines out the door.


The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers completely bought out all of the donuts and kolaches.

Several festival goers from South by Southwest made the drive just to help support the local business.

Twitter itself even made a visit to the donut shop Monday morning, and is covering the tab on all visitors' donuts for the rest of the day.


ABC13 Eyewitness News got the opportunity to talk to Billy By, the son of the donut shop owners and the one responsible for the viral tweet. Here's what he had to say.

EMBED More News Videos

Billy By, the son of the donut shop owners, talks about the support his family has received from the community.



If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.


RELATED: Houston teen's tweet about saving father's cafe goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmissouri cityfamilytwitterfeel goodviraldonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police body camera video shows violent confrontation during arrest of Fresno man
FAX bus knocks out PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno
Top Intel executive says flying cars are 5 years away
Former Miss Teen Universe, 20, dies after suffering heart attack
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Mother charged after 5-year-old found dead in Texas
Smoking while pregnant doubles risk of baby's sudden death, study finds
Show More
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on highway
5 Things To Know Before You Go
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
More TOP STORIES News