SCAM ALERT: Dutch Bros Fresno puts fake Twitter account on blast

What’s up! These accounts are actually fake accounts and we encourage you to report them! Any giveaway information will be posted directly through our page only #DutchBrosFresno! We apologize for the misunderstanding, and hope they’re taken down immediately! https://t.co/fyAbtN3Etx — Dutch Bros. Fresno (@dutchbrosfresno) January 23, 2018

The tweet on the fake account promised a $100 Dutch Bros card to the first 3,000 people who followed and tagged them.When a customer asked @DutchBrosFresno is the offer was real, they the coffee company took matters into their and encouraged their followers to report the fake account. It appears that account has since been removed from Twitter.