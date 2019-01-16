FOOD & DRINK

Schools in North Carolina to keep lunches to a 'minimum' to conserve food, funding during government shutdown

Schools in North Carolina said it's making changes to lunch menus to conserve food and funding during the government shutdown. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. --
Vance County Schools in North Carolina said it will be making some changes to lunch menus in an effort to conserve food and funding during the government shutdown.

On Tuesday, officials posted to Facebook saying that they plan to keep lunches at a "minimum level."

Starting Jan. 21, each lunch will include one main dish, bread, two vegetables, one fruit, and milk.

Officials said no fresh produce will be included, except at elementary schools as part of the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program; however, even that program will be decreased to two days a week.

No bottled drinks such as water or juice will be available after the current stock is used. Ice cream will not be available either.

"We hope that normal lunch menus can be resumed as soon as possible once the shutdown has ended," the post ended.
