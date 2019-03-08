Food & Drink

Seafood fraud study: One-third of establishments labelled seafood incorrectly

EMBED <>More Videos

You may love a well-prepared plate of fresh fish, but a new study says consumers are falling hook, line and sinker for fraudulent seafood.

You may love a well-prepared plate of fresh fish, but a new study says consumers are falling hook, line and sinker for fraudulent seafood.

The environmental advocacy group Oceana performed DNA testing on 449 fish samples from 277 stores and restaurants across the country. It found that nationwide, 21 percent of seafood was labeled incorrectly.

In Southern California, 23 percent of samples were mislabeled.

"Oceana found one-third of the establishments we visited sold mislabeled seafood," said Dr. Kimberly Warner, who authored the Oceana study. "Seafood fraud cheats consumers, it threatens consumer safety and it hides illegal practices."

Joey Kouchakian runs The Diplomat restaurant in Monrovia and has been in the food business for more than 20 years.

He said it's important for restaurant managers to deal with reputable fish vendors and customers to turn to restaurants they trust. Kouchakian also said government regulators need to keep a closer eye on seafood.

"For fish, they are not inspecting every single fish out there," he said. "There's no grading, there's no measure of quality on it."

Meanwhile, the Oceana study says Chilean Sea Bass fans are getting hit the hardest. It found the pricey fish is mislabeled 55 percent of the time, with the public often getting Toothfish instead.

To deal with the labeling problem, Oceana is calling for more stringent federal testing.

"Trace it all the way from the time it was caught or farmed until it ends up on the dinner plate," Warner said. "That's the only way consumers can be confident that what they're eating is safe, legally caught and honestly labeled."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkseafoodus world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Several funnel clouds spotted over Valley
UPDATE: Man who owed $30,000 in stripper fees arrested for murder of bodyguard
Have You Seen Him: Marcelino Higareda
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in tax fraud case
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Fresno deputies arrest man wanted for shooting
Highway 41 likely to stay closed tonight, geologist coming Friday
Show More
Power restored after outage left thousands in the dark in Madera
Man attempts to light house on fire, fails, gets arrested
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
ACLU sues after students' quotes removed from yearbook
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
More TOP STORIES News