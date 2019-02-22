FOOD & DRINK

Shake up your workout routine with Clovis's top 3 fitness spots

Photo: Beyond Studio Clovis/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best places to get fit near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're looking for something to shake up your workout routine.

1. Old Town Yoga



Photo: old town yoga/Yelp

First up is Old Town Yoga, situated at 325 Clovis Ave., Suite 106. With five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. CycleBar



Photo: cyclebar/Yelp

CycleBar, located at 840 Herndon Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cycling class spot 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

3. Beyond Studios Clovis



Photo: beyond studios clovis/Yelp

Beyond Studios Clovis, a Pilates studio, is another go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 950 Herndon Ave., Suite 109 to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
