Sierra Nut House celebrates 50 years in business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno nut company is celebrating 50 years in business.These nut trees and its iconic business "The Sierra Nut House" have stood the test of time.Fifty years ago, Sierra Nut House President Jo Ann Sorrenti started selling nuts from this Sierra and Chestnut location."We started in a little white house that was in the back of the farm by the barns. Mrs. Wilkins from the Wilkins Nut Company in Fowler sent us all her customers when she retired," said Sorrenti.The business grew and so did their products. Sorrenti sold nuts to local stores and restaurants. Then they started selling packaged nuts, dried fruits and more.The store expanded to a second location at the Villagio Shopping Center, where it could sell nuts, fruits, and wines. There they roast nuts with special equipment.Sorrenti's secret to success is never-ending."It's not easy. I think what keeps me going is my job is to always find the best product I can find. No matter if it's a balsamic vinegar or an almond. I want the best top of the line product," said Sorrenti.She says selling a fresh product is important to her and her customers.They send their products across the country and world thanks to online orders.When she reflects on her five decades in business, she is thankful for her parents, who encouraged her to dream big."When they retired, they came and helped here as much as they could. My dad would always say where is my job? My mom would come. My in-laws were here so it was a big family back here," said Sorrenti.A family-run business that's now celebrating five decades.The public is invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sierra Nut House.Live music, wine tastings, and food samplings will take place Nov. 2-3 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at their store in the Villagio Shopping Center.