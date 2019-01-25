FOOD & DRINK

Sonic adds deep fried Oreos to its menu

Houstonians will no longer have to wait until Rodeo season to enjoy fried Oreos.

Sonic Drive-In is launching its new deep-fried Oreo A La Mode dessert on Jan. 29.

The drive-in chain says the dessert is made with Oreo cookies, "perfectly battered and fried to create a delectably crunchy and dippable treat served with SONIC's famous real ice cream."

Each dessert will cost $2.99 and will only be available while supplies last.

The deal ends on March 4, so make sure you try the over-the-top treats.
