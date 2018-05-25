Spice it up at Fresno's top 5 spots for Thai fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Sabaidee Thai Lao Cuisine
Photo: Julie H./Yelp
Topping the list is SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine at 5730 N. First St., Suite 103, in the Hoover Plaza Shopping Center. Boasting 4.5 stars out of 511 reviews on Yelp, SabaiDee is the highest rated Thai restaurant in Fresno.
Start off with the papaya salad, hot-and-sour tom yum gai soup or the Thai fish cakes. Specialties include the khao poon, a curry-style noodle soup with chicken and crunchy vegetables, plus several seafood, stir-fried noodle and curry dishes. After the main course, check out the dessert menu, which includes sweet mango rice, coconut-battered fried banana and coconut ice cream.
2. Green Papaya Mart & Deli
Photo: Rocky B./Yelp
Next up is Green Papaya Mart & Deli, situated at 2403 E. Clinton Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and affordable Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Look for the following dishes, all of which are $6.50 or less: brown eggs with rice, pad Thai, curry chicken with rice and various noodle soups.
Yelp reviewerShela T. has high praise for the market and deli: "They have great food with good portions at affordable prices. The service is fast and they are always happy to see you."
3. Mama's Asian Noodle House
Photo: tanya c./Yelp
Mama's Asian Noodle House, located at 4787 E. McKinley Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai restaurant four stars out of 226 reviews.
Along with the staple noodle dishes (pad Thai, pad se-ew and pad kee mao), look for the pad kra pow, wok-fried minced chicken with chili garlic and Thai basil, served with jasmine rice and a fried egg. Feeling thirsty? This restaurant also offers Thai ice tea and iced coffee.
4. Gem of Thailand
Photo: Zara D./Yelp
On the city's north side, Gem of Thailand is another go-to, with four stars out of 200 Yelp reviews. Tucked away in a strip mall at 66 E. Herndon Ave., the small restaurant has an extensive menu featuring Thai salads, curry dishes, soups and vegetarian options.
Look for sauteed prawns with fried garlic and black pepper; deep-fried sliced fish topped with onions and fresh chili sauce; and vegetarian pad Thai.
5. B & K Asian Kitchen
Photo: Nahn T./Yelp
Then there's B & K Asian Kitchen at 1276 N. First St., which has earned four stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp. The Asian fusion restaurant features Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese fare.
"Love this place!" Yelp reviewer Samantha O.wrote. "The food and service is PHENOMENAL! It's most definitely one of my top five most recommended restaurants in Fresno."
Try the spicy-and-sour tom yum soup made with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and mushrooms, the pho, the non-spicy yellow curry with a hint of cinnamon or the house specialty lop -- minced meat with fish sauce, lime juice, scallions, red onions and cilantro.