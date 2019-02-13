STARBUCKS

Starbucks releases chart that matches their drinks to your zodiac sign

Starbucks unveils new chart that matches drinks to your zodiac sign

Have you ever wondered if the food and drinks you like or dislike have anything to do with your personality type?

Now, just in time for Valentine's Day, you can find the Starbucks drink that perfectly matches your zodiac sign.

The coffee giant unveiled its 2019 Starbucks Zodiac on social media Wednesday, complete with beverage recommendations that take common personality traits between each sign and their beverages.


And people have already gone to the post's comments to declare their love for the drinks they've been paired with.

While some people say the chart is spot on...there are also some skeptics who found the idea sweet in theory but said they'll stick to their usual order.
