starbucks

Starbucks says free coffee offer started by Lady Gaga fans is fake

EMBED <>More Videos

SEATTLE -- Starbucks is warning customers about a fake offer after Lady Gaga fans started a campaign to boost sales of her Oscar-winning song, "Shallow."

The "Shallowbucks" campaign claims Starbucks will give customers a free drink if they send a screenshot themselves listening to the song.

Some fans are even tweeting fake messages from Starbucks, saying they received a voucher for a free drink.

Starbucks says the offer is fake and that it's investigating how it was made.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoaxartentertainmentstarbuckslady gagaus worlddealscoffee
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STARBUCKS
Starbucks releases chart that matches their drinks to your zodiac sign
Starbucks to expand delivery in US, China
Car crashes into Starbucks in central Fresno
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2019
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to get new bishop
Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 180
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
Fourth tornado to hit this year launched trampoline onto a roof
Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard
Suspected DUI driver crashes into water pipe
Show More
CHP increase patrols on Hwy 180 following 7-vehicle crash
NorCal sisters who survived 2 nights in wilderness share story
Police search for car burglar dressed in business attire
Another tornado touched down in the Valley, NWS Hanford confirms
Top executive at Valley ag giant faces long list of criminal charges
More TOP STORIES News