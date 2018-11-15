FOOD & DRINK

Steak, pasta and beer: Get to know the 4 newest restaurants to open in Fresno

Photo: Texas de Brazil/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in finding out about the freshest new eateries in Fresno? From a Brazilian steakhouse to a classic American restaurant and bar, read on for a list of the newest spots to land around town.

Texas De Brazil



Photo: Texas de Brazil/Yelp

Stop by 7634 N. Blackstone Ave. in Northeast Fresno and you'll find Texas De Brazil, a new churrascaria, or Brazilian-style steakhouse with unlimited meats. Yelpers are fans of the Brazil-based chain: it's got five stars out of 31 reviews so far.

As we previously reported, if diners opt for the unlimited meat experience, they can choose from cuts like the signature top sirloin, filet mignon and braised beef ribs brought to the table by roaming servers.

In addition, the unlimited "salad" buffet has not just vegetables and salads, but smoked salmon and more. (You can see an interactive menu here.)

Pizza Pasta Pomodoro



Photo: Jimmy J./Yelp

A new addition to Northeast Fresno, Pizza Pasta Pomodoro is an Italian spot, offering pizza and more that's located at 7975 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 105. And with five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, it's also been a hit thus far.

As we recently reported, it's the work of Calabrian-born chef Piero Manno, and is serving up Italian classics, some of which have a gluten-free twist, like the penne with beef ragu. There are also specialty personal pizzas, like the spicy salami with Fresno chiles. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Angela's Italian Restaurant



Photo: Marie L./Yelp

Angela's Italian Restaurant is another casual Italian joint that's made its debut at 5251 N. Blackstone Ave. in Northwest Fresno. The extensive menu features pastas, pizzas, calzones and classic meat entrees.

On the menu, small plates like bruschetta and calamari are accompanied by pastas like the stuffed manicotti and the house specialty: chicken and shrimp in a lemon cream sauce over linguini.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar



Photo: Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar/Yelp

Stroll past 7965 N. Blackstone Ave. in Northwest Fresno and you'll find Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, a traditional American bar and grill with a dog-friendly outdoor patio.

We recently reported on its rotating selection of local beers, which diners can get as a flight, plus house specialty dishes like thefried deviled eggs topped with paprika and candied bacon. You can find the full menuhere.
