EMBED >More News Videos Every year on July 21, we celebrate National Junk Food Day.

New studies suggest sniffing indulgent foods like pizza and cookies for approximately two minutes leads to better personal food choices.The series of experiments were done in grocery stores and several school cafeterias.When the smell of the junk food was pumped into the room, the number of people who decided to purchase it dropped in half.Researchers believe the smell of the food was enough to push through initial cravings.