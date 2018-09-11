FOOD & DRINK

Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong

Subway is saying goodbye to the $5 Footlong.

The $5 Footlong is a Subway favorite. But soon, the signature 12-inch deal may not be available at your local store.

CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today each individual franchise owner can choose whether or not to offer the option. The change takes effect this month.

The $5 Footlong had been off the menu for years when Subway gave it a second life last winter.

A lot of franchisees weren't happy. Their beef, so to speak, was the pricing. They complained about the narrow profit margins that came with the deal.

The chain is pushing franchise owners to experiment with their own value deals based on business costs.
