Food & Drink

Survey: 28-percent of food delivery drivers swipe food from your order

Do you get food delivered to your house or office?

What if we told you that more than a quarter of food deliverers admit to swiping some of your food from your order.

It's not always as dramatic and unsanitary as the incident of a Doordash driver caught drinking someone's milkshake.

However, 28-percent of the nearly 500 drivers surveyed in a recent US Foods study did admit to taking food from someone's order.

Customers, however, say they are hip to it with roughly the same percentage of people surveyed saying they have suspected this was going on.

A few fries off the top, some chips, maybe a missing side here and there.

Eighty-five percent of people say they would like restaurants to use tamper-evident labels to keep this from happening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbig talkersu.s. & worlddelivery service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
School board keeps superintendent despite backlash over active shooter drill
Mexican authorities arrest suspect in killing of Fresno car dealership owner
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Heartbroken grandmother remembers Gilroy shooting victim Trevor Irby
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
Show More
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
One killed, 4 seriously injured in DUI crash in Fresno Co.
Teen wanted for urinating on shelf at Walmart store: deputies
Caught on camera: Clovis community clean-up draws in thief
More TOP STORIES News