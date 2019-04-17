Sushi, soul and sope: Check out the 3 top spots in Downtown Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Downtown Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Umi Sushi
PHOTO: Alisha X./YELP
Topping the list is sushi bar and Japanese spot Umi Sushi. Located at 2321 Kern St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 288 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, expect to see sashimi, nigiri and hot noodle soup, as well as specialty rolls like the Spicy Sake with salmon, masago, green onions and cucumber and the Titanic -- a signature roll complete with crab, scallops, cream cheese, Sriracha and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Chef Paul's Cafe
Photo: Richard T./Yelp
Next up is soul food and traditional American spot Chef Paul's Cafe, offering comfort food classics and more, situated at 952 F St. With 4.5 stars out of 421 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Menu offerings include house specialties like braised oxtails, po'boys with tartar sauce and barbecue ribs. A variety of sides are on offer as well, along with vegetarian options such as fried green tomatoes, okra and grits.
3. Julia's Mexican Restaurant
Photo: Leticia Z./Yelp
Mexican spot Julia's Mexican Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2160 H St., 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.
A full breakfast menu is on offer, complete with popular morning eats like huevos rancheros and chorizo breakfast burritos. Tacos, enchiladas and quesadillas are also available, as well as several combination plates with rice, beans and salad.
