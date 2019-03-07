Sweet spot: Fresno's top 3 chocolate shops to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolate shops in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for chocolatiers and shops.
1. Raphio Chocolate
Photo: Raphio Chocolate/Yelp
Topping the list is Raphio Chocolate. Located at 783 E. Barstow Ave., Suite G in Northeast Fresno, the family-owned chocolate shop is the highest rated chocolatier in Fresno, boasting five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp.
2. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Photo: jeremey c./Yelp
Next up is Northeast Fresno's Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, situated at 639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 167. With four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, the gourmet chocolatier and confectionary shop has proven to be a local favorite.
3. See's Candies
PHOTO: jeremy c./YELP
Northeast Fresno's See's Candies, located at 65 E. Via La Plata, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the candy store, gift shop and chocolatier 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews.
