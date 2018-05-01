FOOD & DRINK

Sweets and style: 3 of Bullard's newest businesses

Judy's Donuts | Jeremy C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to hit up the freshest new spots in Bullard? From a doughnut destination to an all-purpose styling station, read on for a list of the newest operations to land in this area of Fresno.

Judy's Donuts


6733 N. Riverside Dr.
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

Local Fresno favorite Judy's Donuts has opened a new location at 6733 N. Riverside Dr. for doughnut, croissants, coffee and more.

The doughnut joint's sweet treats include maple bacon donuts, cream puffs, and French crullers.

Judy's Donuts currently holds five stars out of one review on Yelp, indicating a positive response in its early days.

Yelper Brittany A., who reviewed Judy's Donuts on April 4, wrote, "The doughnuts are perfect, and I've gone here multiple times around 3 p.m. when the morning doughnuts should be stale, but they never are... If I could destroy 7 in a sitting, I would!"

Judy's Donuts is open from 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 5 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Panera Bread


6793 N. Weber Rd.
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

Popular national chain Panera Bread is a counter-service bakery offering sandwiches, salads, soups, bread, bagels, pastries and more.

Diners can expect the Panera signature menu, including specialties like the pecan braid and the steak and arugula sandwich, as well as free Wi-Fi.

Panera's current Yelp rating of three stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Juliette B., who reviewed the bakery on April 4, wrote, "I accidentally ordered at this location instead of the one by my work. It was my mistake, and the Panera near me called and canceled. This location was so sweet and understanding, I absolutely appreciate the wonderful customer service."

But Yelper Justine L. warned, "The wait time is always way too long. I recently went through the drive thru and it took over 10 minutes - about 15 total.... the icing on the cake was that when I got to my office and opened my bag up, they gave me the wrong breakfast sandwich."

Panera is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Hair Bar Salon


2416 W. Shaw Ave, Ste. 106
Photo: Nell G./Yelp

The Hair Bar Salon is a destination for hair, nail and skin care. Located at 2416 W. Shaw Ave, Ste. 106, it accepts both appointments and walk-in clients.

In addition to normal styling and coloring services, The Hair Bar offers balayage (freehand hair painting) and ombre.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of four reviews on Yelp, The Hair Bar Salon has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Jess G., who reviewed The Hair Bar Salon on April 4, wrote, "Gena is absolutely amazing as a person and a stylist! She did exactly what I asked for as well as educated me on the best way to achieve the final look I wanted."

And Nell G. enthused, "Came here for the first time yesterday and I must say I'm extremely happy with my hair! Gena did an amazing job! I decided to go shorter than I normally would and I'm glad I did. Definitely coming to this salon for now on!"

The Hair Bar Salon is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News