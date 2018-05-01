Sweets and style: 3 of Bullard's newest businesses

Judy's Donuts
6733 N. Riverside Dr.
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp
Local Fresno favorite Judy's Donuts has opened a new location at 6733 N. Riverside Dr. for doughnut, croissants, coffee and more.
The doughnut joint's sweet treats include maple bacon donuts, cream puffs, and French crullers.
Judy's Donuts currently holds five stars out of one review on Yelp, indicating a positive response in its early days.
Yelper Brittany A., who reviewed Judy's Donuts on April 4, wrote, "The doughnuts are perfect, and I've gone here multiple times around 3 p.m. when the morning doughnuts should be stale, but they never are... If I could destroy 7 in a sitting, I would!"
Judy's Donuts is open from 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 5 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Panera Bread
6793 N. Weber Rd.
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp
Popular national chain Panera Bread is a counter-service bakery offering sandwiches, salads, soups, bread, bagels, pastries and more.
Diners can expect the Panera signature menu, including specialties like the pecan braid and the steak and arugula sandwich, as well as free Wi-Fi.
Panera's current Yelp rating of three stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Juliette B., who reviewed the bakery on April 4, wrote, "I accidentally ordered at this location instead of the one by my work. It was my mistake, and the Panera near me called and canceled. This location was so sweet and understanding, I absolutely appreciate the wonderful customer service."
But Yelper Justine L. warned, "The wait time is always way too long. I recently went through the drive thru and it took over 10 minutes - about 15 total.... the icing on the cake was that when I got to my office and opened my bag up, they gave me the wrong breakfast sandwich."
Panera is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
The Hair Bar Salon
2416 W. Shaw Ave, Ste. 106
Photo: Nell G./Yelp
The Hair Bar Salon is a destination for hair, nail and skin care. Located at 2416 W. Shaw Ave, Ste. 106, it accepts both appointments and walk-in clients.
In addition to normal styling and coloring services, The Hair Bar offers balayage (freehand hair painting) and ombre.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of four reviews on Yelp, The Hair Bar Salon has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jess G., who reviewed The Hair Bar Salon on April 4, wrote, "Gena is absolutely amazing as a person and a stylist! She did exactly what I asked for as well as educated me on the best way to achieve the final look I wanted."
And Nell G. enthused, "Came here for the first time yesterday and I must say I'm extremely happy with my hair! Gena did an amazing job! I decided to go shorter than I normally would and I'm glad I did. Definitely coming to this salon for now on!"
The Hair Bar Salon is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)