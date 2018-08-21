FOOD & DRINK

Tabachines Cocina brings upscale Mexican fare to north Fresno

By Hoodline
A new fine dining Mexican restaurant has opened in north Fresno at 6755 N. Palm Ave. Called Tabachines Cocina, the fresh arrival is transplanted from Los Angeles and is the project of Guadalajara-born Consuelo Alvarado, as the Fresno Bee reports.

On the menu, diners will find creative versions of Mexican classics like chicken mole, ceviche and carne asada -- a full ribeye steak with crispy potatoes and jalapeno pesto. Vegetarians and vegans will also find plenty of entree options.

Beverages include house-made aguas frescas in flavors like jamaica (hibiscus), kale and tomatillo. For dessert, customers can finish things off with an avocado panna cotta with fresh strawberry and mango salsa.

With a four-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp so far, Tabachines Cocina seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Ramin A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 15, wrote, "An upscale Mexican restaurant with the food and service that actually matches the price ... The chicken mole entree was perfect. Juicy chicken with a really flavorful mole."

And Jake W. agreed, "From the decor to the service to the creative, beautiful and delicious food, this restaurant does not disappoint."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tabachines Cocina is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 5:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
