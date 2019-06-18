Free Taco Bell: Claim your free Doritos Locos Tacos today

As part of the company's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos will be available at all U.S. stores for free from 2-6 p.m.
You can order your free taco by going inside any Taco Bell restaurant during the designated time frame, or you can order from their mobile app.
The concept is the same as the brand's MLB partnership promo, "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco." However, instead of scoring the freebie when a baseball player steals a base, the stipulation was if an NBA team wins on the road anytime between tipoff May 30 and June 16. So we all win.
"Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone's G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco," Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's global chief brand officer, said before the NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The Raptors went on to win the championship on June 13.
A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019
For more information on how to "steal" your free taco, you can visit, www.tacobell.com/stealataco-terms.