Takes on tapas at Fresno's top 3 Spanish spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Spanish spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Mochuelo
Photo: mochuelo/Yelp
First up is Northwest Fresno's Mochuelo, situated at 2305 W. Shaw Ave. With five stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, the Spanish wine bar and tapas spot has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Shepherd's Inn
Photo: michael l./Yelp
Downtown Fresno's Shepherd's Inn, located at 935 Santa Fe Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Basque-American hybrid spot four stars out of 145 reviews.
3. Santa Fe Basque
Photo: mimi k./Yelp
Santa Fe Basque, a Basque restaurant and bar in Central Fresno, is another go-to, with four stars out of 66 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3110 N. Maroa Ave. to see for yourself.