Teen registers people to vote while they wait in line for Popeyes chicken sandwich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte teen used the excitement over chicken sandwiches to register people to vote.
David Ledbetter isn't yet old enough to vote, but he will be in the 2020 election. Ahead of that election, he's already doing what he can for America's democracy.
He went up to people waiting in line to try Popeye's new chicken sandwich--a sandwich that has sold out across the country--and asked them if they had registered to vote.
His push was so successful, he ran out of voter forms.
"It feels very good," Ledbetter told WSOC. "I always want to engage the community. I try to engage the community in several different ways and, you know, voter registration is very important in my opinion so it felt amazing."
