Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars set to give away lunch combos in April

When you take a trip to Little Caesars next month, you can thank University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team for the free lunch.

As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia on Friday, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.

What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on April 2.

The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

UMBC made NCAA history by becoming the first 16 seed to upset a No. 1 in the history of the men's tournament.

