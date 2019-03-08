Food & Drink

The 3 best breweries in Fresno

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. | Photo: Elizabeth P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best breweries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.




photo: nick f./Yelp

Topping the list is Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. Located at 745 Fulton St. in Downtown Fresno, the brewery and beer garden is the highest rated brewery in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp.

2. Full Circle Brewing Company




Photo: sarah m./Yelp

Next up is Full Circle Brewing Company, situated at 620 F St. With four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Zack's Brewing Company




Photo: jeremy c./Yelp

Zack's Brewing Company, located at 712 Fulton St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.


This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
