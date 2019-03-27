Food & Drink

The 3 best spots to score desserts in Fresno

Ampersand Ice Cream. | Photo: Laine C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert sources in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Ampersand Ice Cream




Photo: Rachel M./Yelp

Topping the list is Ampersand Ice Cream. Located at 1940 N. Echo Ave. in Central Fresno, the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more is the highest rated dessert spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 529 reviews on Yelp.

2. Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets




PHOTO: Dan o./YELP

Next up is Northeast Fresno's Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets, situated at 673 E. Nees Ave. With five stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, the sweet shop, which offers cupcakes, hand-dipped chocolate and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Collect Coffee Bar




PHOTO: Carissa S./YELP

Collect Coffee Bar, a spot to score coffee, macarons and other early morning treats in Northeast Fresno, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 146 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3142 E. Campus Pointe Drive to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnohoodline
TOP STORIES
Audit finds poor planning led to California DMV issues
CA making progress in fight against giant nutria rodent
Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts
U.K. Prime Minister May says she'll resign once Brexit deal is done
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
Show More
Video shows more than a dozen fleeing police after brief pursuit
Antelope Valley officials warn - don't park your helicopter in super bloom fields
50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Norway cruise ship engines failed from lack of oil: Official
More TOP STORIES News