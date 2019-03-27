The 3 best spots to score desserts in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert sources in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Ampersand Ice Cream
Photo: Rachel M./Yelp
Topping the list is Ampersand Ice Cream. Located at 1940 N. Echo Ave. in Central Fresno, the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more is the highest rated dessert spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 529 reviews on Yelp.
2. Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets
PHOTO: Dan o./YELP
Next up is Northeast Fresno's Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets, situated at 673 E. Nees Ave. With five stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, the sweet shop, which offers cupcakes, hand-dipped chocolate and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Collect Coffee Bar
PHOTO: Carissa S./YELP
Collect Coffee Bar, a spot to score coffee, macarons and other early morning treats in Northeast Fresno, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 146 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3142 E. Campus Pointe Drive to see for yourself.
---
