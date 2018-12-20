The 3 best spots to score seafood in Fresno

1. SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine
Photo: Dave L./Yelp
Topping the list is SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine. Located at 5730 N. First St., Suite 103 in Northeast Fresno, the Laotian and Thai spot, whose many well-liked shrimp dishes include its signature pad Thai, boasts 4.5 stars out of 548 reviews on Yelp.
2. Pismo's Coastal Grill
PHOTO: steph w./YELP
Next up is Northwest Fresno's Pismo's Coastal Grill, situated at 7937 N. Blackstone Ave. With four stars out of 914 reviews on Yelp, the New American restaurant and bar, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. La Elegante Taqueria
Photo: armando q./Yelp
Downtown Fresno's La Elegante Taqueria, located at 1423 Kern St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 216 reviews for, among other choices, its seafood ceviche with snapper.