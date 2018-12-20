FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best spots to score seafood in Fresno

SabaiDee Thai Lao. | Photo: Janine E./Yelp

Winter is the perfect season to enjoy seafood, and if you're craving some tasty shrimp or snapper, we've got you covered. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine



Photo: Dave L./Yelp

Topping the list is SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine. Located at 5730 N. First St., Suite 103 in Northeast Fresno, the Laotian and Thai spot, whose many well-liked shrimp dishes include its signature pad Thai, boasts 4.5 stars out of 548 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pismo's Coastal Grill



PHOTO: steph w./YELP

Next up is Northwest Fresno's Pismo's Coastal Grill, situated at 7937 N. Blackstone Ave. With four stars out of 914 reviews on Yelp, the New American restaurant and bar, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. La Elegante Taqueria



Photo: armando q./Yelp

Downtown Fresno's La Elegante Taqueria, located at 1423 Kern St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 216 reviews for, among other choices, its seafood ceviche with snapper.
