The 3 best wine bars in Fresno

Bella Vino Cellar. | Photo: Diana L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top wine bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Mochuelo




Photo: Zhihong L./Yelp

Topping the list is Mochuelo, located at 2305 W. Shaw Ave. in Northwest Fresno. The wine bar and Spanish spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest rated wine bar in Fresno. On Yelp, the place boasts five stars out of 71 reviews.

2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar




Photo: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar/Yelp

Next up is Northeast Fresno's Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, situated at 639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 149. With four stars out of 397 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and wine bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bella Vino Cellar




Photo: Dave L./Yelp

Bella Vino Cellar, a wine bar that offers wine, beer, spirits and more in Northwest Fresno, is another go-to. With four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews, head over to 5148 N. Palm Ave., Suite 7 to see for yourself.
---

