The 4 best bakeries in Merced

1. Toni's Courtyard Cafe and Bakery
Photo: Toni's Courtyard Cafe & Bakery/Yelp
Topping the list is Toni's Courtyard Cafe and Bakery. Located at 516 W. 18th St., the business, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest rated bakery in Merced, boasting 4.5 stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp.
2. Jantz Cafe & Bakery
Photo: Hope M./Yelp
Next up is Jantz Cafe & Bakery, situated at 3361 G St. With four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Bagel Tyme
Photo: Paul W./Yelp
Bagel Tyme, located at 3040 Park Ave., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers bagels, coffee, tea and more, four stars out of 107 reviews.
4. Mix Bakery
Photo: Javier M./Yelp
Finally, check out Mix Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, at 1110 W. 16th St.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
- Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling >>
- This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time >>
- Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go >>