Food & Drink

The 4 best bakeries in Merced

Mix Bakery. | Photo: Anthony M./Yelp

By Hoodline


1. Toni's Courtyard Cafe and Bakery





Photo: Toni's Courtyard Cafe & Bakery/Yelp

Topping the list is Toni's Courtyard Cafe and Bakery. Located at 516 W. 18th St., the business, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest rated bakery in Merced, boasting 4.5 stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jantz Cafe & Bakery




Photo: Hope M./Yelp

Next up is Jantz Cafe & Bakery, situated at 3361 G St. With four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bagel Tyme




Photo: Paul W./Yelp

Bagel Tyme, located at 3040 Park Ave., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers bagels, coffee, tea and more, four stars out of 107 reviews.

4. Mix Bakery




Photo: Javier M./Yelp

Finally, check out Mix Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, at 1110 W. 16th St.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
  • Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling >>
  • This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time >>
  • Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go >>

Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmercedhoodline
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
VIDEO: Man pepper sprays T-Mobile employees in Southeast Fresno
Coalinga High School security guard arrested, charged with molesting student
Crews investigate duplex fire that left Fresno woman unresponsive
Christmas Tree Lane grinch admits crime, going to jail
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
Restaurant review app seeks to help conservatives find safe spaces
Show More
FDA approves 1st immunotherapy drug to treat breast cancer
Hacienda Heights murder: Boyfriend of slain child's mother expected to be charged in connection with case
UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol
Bodycam shows officers save man from burning car
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
More TOP STORIES News