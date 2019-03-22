The 4 best Japanese spots in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Hino Oishi
Topping the list is Hino Oishi. Located at 3091 E. Campus Pointe Drive in Northeast Fresno. Specializing in teppan, sushi and other authentic Japanese cuisine, this eatery is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 490 reviews on Yelp.
2. KoJa Kitchen
Next up is Northwest Fresno's KoJa Kitchen, situated at 7785 N. Palm Ave., Suite 101. Their unique gourmet sandwich is infused with a blend of Korean and Japanese flavors. With 4.5 stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp, this fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Umi Sushi
Downtown Fresno's Umi Sushi, located at 2321 Kern St., is another top choice. Utilizing the freshest ingredients possible, this spot prepares a unique sushi. Yelpers gives this Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 283 reviews.
4. Oishii Japanese Cuisine
Oishii Japanese Cuisine, a spot in West Fresno, is another much-loved Japanese restaurant. With four stars out of 133 Yelp reviews, head over to 4462 W. Ashlan Ave. to see for yourself.
