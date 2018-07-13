FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best spots to score doughnuts in Clovis

Photo: Clovis Donuts/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving doughnuts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top outlets in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Bullard Donut And Bakery



Photo: Rigs R./Yelp

Topping the list is Bullard Donut and Bakery. Located at 1779 Bullard Ave., it is the highest rated doughnut spot in Clovis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp. The family-owned shop is known for its wide selection of inexpensive baked goods and large doughnuts. You'll also find bear claws, cinnamon rolls and Mexican-style pastries.

2. Clovis Donuts



Photo: S. Y. K./Yelp

Next up is Clovis Donuts, situated at 1835 Ashlan Ave. Look for whimsical options like M&M-topped doughnuts and maple bacon bars, along with doughnut holes, crullers, cupcakes and apple fritters. With four stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Judy's Donuts



Photo: Thai T./Yelp

Judy's Donuts, located at 1365 N. Willow Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews. Judy's offers up everything from classic glazed and cake doughnuts to French crullers and cream puffs. Many doughnuts are topped with colorful icing, sprinkles, Fruit Loops and more.

4. Donut Star



Photo: Yia B./Yelp

Finally, check out Donut Star, which has earned four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. The lines attest to the popularity of their whipped cream, blueberry, and other filled doughnuts. You can find Donut Star at 699 Shaw Ave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineClovis
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News