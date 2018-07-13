The 4 best spots to score doughnuts in Clovis

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top outlets in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Bullard Donut And Bakery
Photo: Rigs R./Yelp
Topping the list is Bullard Donut and Bakery. Located at 1779 Bullard Ave., it is the highest rated doughnut spot in Clovis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp. The family-owned shop is known for its wide selection of inexpensive baked goods and large doughnuts. You'll also find bear claws, cinnamon rolls and Mexican-style pastries.
2. Clovis Donuts
Photo: S. Y. K./Yelp
Next up is Clovis Donuts, situated at 1835 Ashlan Ave. Look for whimsical options like M&M-topped doughnuts and maple bacon bars, along with doughnut holes, crullers, cupcakes and apple fritters. With four stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Judy's Donuts
Photo: Thai T./Yelp
Judy's Donuts, located at 1365 N. Willow Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews. Judy's offers up everything from classic glazed and cake doughnuts to French crullers and cream puffs. Many doughnuts are topped with colorful icing, sprinkles, Fruit Loops and more.
4. Donut Star
Photo: Yia B./Yelp
Finally, check out Donut Star, which has earned four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. The lines attest to the popularity of their whipped cream, blueberry, and other filled doughnuts. You can find Donut Star at 699 Shaw Ave.